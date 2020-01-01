Hash-Brothers is a revolutionary new Cannabis Entertainment Company/Brand that strives to be the “Leader in Cannabis Entertainment,” as well as a “Leading Voice in the avocation of Cannabis Legalization and Medical Application of Cannabis in Cancer Research.” For far too long Cannabis has been demonized and vilified and this needs to STOP! Cannabis is a natural herb grown here on earth and if allowed, can provide a great many benefits in helping improve the health and quality of lives. Post a 25 year sales career in Silicon Valley, I founded Hash-Brothers not only for the reasons listed above, but for a much more personal reason. Like millions of people, my family has been negatively impacted by the heinous disease cancer. Having lost my dad, my brother and a wife to cancer, I made a promise that if I was ever in a position to lead the charge against cancer, I would hold nothing back. Hash-Brothers can provide the avenue to ensure we can do just that! As a result, a minimum of 10% of all Hash-Brothers sales proceeds will be applied to the Leukemia Research Foundation. Thank you in advance for partnering with Hash-Brothers in this critical cause! Mike Siffin / CEO and Founder