HashBone
HashBone Minis | Cookins / Lemon Jack Hybrid | 5 .5g Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Pre-roll details: This fruity, earthy hybrid pairing with a 24.31% THC level may produce a talkative, goofy, and heady high.
HashBone Makes People Happy:
HashBone Minis are premium solventless hash-infused pre-rolls that feature an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash - more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! - Coming in a 5 pack of .5 gram joints and boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone Minis are crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time.
The Power of Hash-Infused at Half the Size
HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.
HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
Lemon Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
