Daily Defense Drops (For Pets): Organic MCT Coconut Oil

by Healing Harbors®
About this product

Help your animal friends feel their best every day with this coconut oil hemp blend. Add directly to your pet’s food, on a treat or however they can safely ingest. Every animal’s optimal dose is different. We recommend starting with 1-2 drops and gradually increasing up to 1 drop/10lbs until you achieve desired results.

100mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 3.3mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.

Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.