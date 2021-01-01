About this product
Help your animal friends feel their best every day with this coconut oil hemp blend. Add directly to your pet’s food, on a treat or however they can safely ingest. Every animal’s optimal dose is different. We recommend starting with 1-2 drops and gradually increasing up to 1 drop/10lbs until you achieve desired results.
100mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 3.3mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp.
About this brand
Healing Harbors®
Healing Harbors produces top quality CBD products for people and pets. We are proud to be Women Owned and Run, Veteran Founded and Maine Made. Healing Harbors only uses USA grown hemp, including MOFAG (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association) certified plants. Our products are made with organic, natural, sustainable and wholesome carrier ingredients that you can feel good about. Handmade in small artisan batches, at Healing Harbors, we are committed to Care For Every Body™.