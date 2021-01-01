About this product

Help your animal friends feel their best every day with this wild Alaskan salmon oil & hemp blend. Add directly to your pet’s food, on a treat or however they can safely ingest. Every animal’s optimal dose is different. We recommend starting with 1-2 drops and gradually increasing up to 1 drop/10lbs until you achieve desired results.



100mg of CBD/oz. Approx. 3.3mg/mL. Comes in a 1oz (30mL) bottle with mL marked dropper.



Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) from US Grown Hemp.