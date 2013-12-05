About this product
Total CBD: 360mg
Dose/Serving: 1ml (2-30lbs)
2ml (31-60lbs)
3ml (61-100lbs)
Health Synergy CBD capsules 1500mg are perfect for those who want to ensure they are getting a fixed amount of Full Spectrum CBD in a convenient capsule and want a product that is tasteless. Vegan and made with all natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives, our capsules are made with 100% Full Spectrum CBD Oil which means that this product not only contains CBD, but all the other Cannabinoids found in the Cannabis plant. Each of our 1500mg bottle contains 30 capsules each containing 50mg per capsule. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive.
Made in the USA
Organic, Non-GMO
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Less than 0.3% THC content
Suggested Use:
Take 1 capsule daily and increase dosage until desired effect is achieved. Effects can be felt within an hour.
Ingredients:
CBD-RICH Industrial Hemp (Naturally Extracted), Organic Coconut Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Proprietary Blend of Terpenes.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
About this brand
We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.