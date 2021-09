About this product

Healthnetics CBD Mango CBD Drops are all-natural, lab-tested, 100% organic, and THC-free.



Like the Unflavored CBD Drops, the CBD Mango Drops act as a natural antioxidant, powerful anti-inflammatory and are designed for everyday use.



Scan the QR code on each bottle to review the 3rd-party lab test results. Results demonstrate product potency and purity for your particular batch.



Why Emu Oil? Emu Oil is an all-natural pain reliever and anti-inflammatory that has been used medicinally for thousands of years.Emu oil also contains essential fatty acids which promote CBD’s quick and maximum absorption into the body.