Healthnetics

Pure Hemp CBD Menthol Balm - 160 mg

About this product

Experience Healthnetics CBD Balm! Our balm is designed to provide quick relief when applied to problem areas.

With AEA Certified Emu Oil™ as the primary ingredient, our balm is an all-natural pain relief alternative. Emu Oil is all-natural and transdermal, so it quickly reaches deeply into joints and muscles.

Healthnetics CBD Balm is all-natural, made in the USA, and lab-tested for purity.

Also available in menthol.
