CBD oil drops are easy to administer and deliver phyto-cannabinoid rich hemp oil to your canine companion.



We make safe, effective and high quality hemp products to support a comfortable lifestyle for both you and your pup.



The health of your pet is very important to us. Dogs are our loyal companions and they follow us wherever the road takes us. Trail Buddy Pet Drops are formulated to deliver the very best CBD experience for your four legged friend.