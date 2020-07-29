About this product
Heartland's Refined Resin Vape Cartridge is 100% pure cannabis, sourced from strain specific cured material. Nothing is added and nothing is taken away, leaving you with one of the purest cleanest extracts on the market. Not only are they pure, strain-specific oils, but they’re also available in indica, hybrid, and sativa strains, covering all of the bases.
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heartland Labs
Heartland Labs is a Missouri native, family owned and operated manufacturing facility in Buffalo, MO. Winner of the Missouri Greenway Magazine, Readers Choice Best of the Industry Award for Start-Up of the Year and Best Topical of the Year for 2022. Heartland Labs utilizes state of the art hydrocarbon extraction instruments with lab grade, high purity solvents. Our products are tested every step of the way with our in-house testing equipment, and are sent off to a third party testing facility for state mandated compliance testing. Quality, safety and consistency is at the heart of everything we do.