Smooth and creamy milk chocolate combined with mini crunchy rice bits and 4 mg CBD and 20mg THC for a two-serving classic confection. So dreamy, it just melts in your mouth. Each bar is scored so it can easily be portioned into 2 servings. With your safety in mind, it is packaged in a high-barrier, child-resistant resealable bag. Each package contains 4mg CBD and 20mg THC (2 standard dose). No refrigeration required.



MSRP $7.00 plus state and local taxes