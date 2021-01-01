About this product
Smooth and creamy milk chocolate combined with mini crunchy rice bits and 4 mg CBD and 20mg THC for a two-serving classic confection. So dreamy, it just melts in your mouth. Each bar is scored so it can easily be portioned into 2 servings. With your safety in mind, it is packaged in a high-barrier, child-resistant resealable bag. Each package contains 4mg CBD and 20mg THC (2 standard dose). No refrigeration required.
MSRP $7.00 plus state and local taxes
About this brand
Heavenly Sweet
Heavenly Sweet award-winning products are made using the finest quality ingredients and prepared adhering to the highest standards. All products are prepared by an experienced and knowledgeable staff in a Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) licensed facility. Heavenly Sweet products are created with the adult palate in mind; incorporating satisfying flavor and textural combinations with accurate cannabinoid content. We carefully craft each product for accuracy, variety and to ensure safety and consistency for reliable effect. Your satisfaction is our only goal.