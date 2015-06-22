About this product
The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.
Strain Description
Heavy Hitters' Banana OG is a hybrid union of OG Kush and Banana Kush featuring a piney and earthy flavors of a true OG kush combined with sweet bananas. It offers an extremely relaxing body and mental effect that leaves you in a state of bliss.
Taste Profile: Piney, Earthy, Sweet Bananas
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Full-body, Bliss
Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Banana Kush
About this strain
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.