Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Heavy Hitters' Banana OG is a hybrid union of OG Kush and Banana Kush featuring a piney and earthy flavors of a true OG kush combined with sweet bananas. It offers an extremely relaxing body and mental effect that leaves you in a state of bliss.



Taste Profile: Piney, Earthy, Sweet Bananas



Effect Profile: Relaxing, Full-body, Bliss



Lineage: Cross between OG Kush and Banana Kush