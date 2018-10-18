About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
A sweet and citrusy, well-balanced hybrid that is immediately uplifting with happy and bright mental effects until a warm and hazy wave washes over your body, leaving you happy and content.
Cultivar: Banjo
Type: Hybrid
Consistency: Sauce
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Relaxing, Thoughtful
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Pine
Lineage: Cross of Boost and Tangelo
About this strain
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.
Banjo effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
