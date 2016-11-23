ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation. 

Lineage

Tangerine Sunrise
Tangelo
Banjo
