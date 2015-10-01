About this strain
Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
