Ultra pure, Ultra potent.



Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.



A slice of Grape Pie is the perfect dessert after a long day, and this strain lives up to the expectation. Grape Pie starts off tingly and works its way through your body, relaxing you and boosting your mood in a cloud of nutty, spicy grape. As an added bonus, the relaxation doesn’t come with drowsiness. Once you’re in deep, you don’t need to worry about nodding off - just what you’ll be binge-watching next.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Nutty, Mint

Effect Profile: Happy, Tingly, Relaxed