Ultra pure, Ultra potent.
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
A slice of Grape Pie is the perfect dessert after a long day, and this strain lives up to the expectation. Grape Pie starts off tingly and works its way through your body, relaxing you and boosting your mood in a cloud of nutty, spicy grape. As an added bonus, the relaxation doesn’t come with drowsiness. Once you’re in deep, you don’t need to worry about nodding off - just what you’ll be binge-watching next.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Nutty, Mint
Effect Profile: Happy, Tingly, Relaxed
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
