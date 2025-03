"Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Grapefruit is a longtime marijuana classic, a heady blend of the hybrid Cinderella 99 and a sativa bred specifically for its grapefruit flavor. This strain packs a decidedly cerebral punch, with a major mood boost and intense euphoria.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Sativa

LINEAGE: Cinderella 99 X Unknown Sativa

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Grapefruit, Sour

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Happy, Creative



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

