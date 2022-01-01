About this product
Cannabis-native Acapulco Gold terpenes and Liquid Trichomes™, blended with all natural flavors, then lightly carbonated and canned, HVY 25 mocktails are perfect for lifting your spirits, without actually being one.
Available as four different lifted libations: HVY Seltzer, HVY Mule, HVY Marg, and HVY Tonic. Unapologetically non-alcoholic.
This reimagined G & T (Green & Tonic) blends the bitterness of tonic with a hint of citrus, to make a refreshing mocktail that’s bound to leave you leave you high and dry.
Best served chilled or over ice. 355 ML (12 FL OZ) | 25mg THC
Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
