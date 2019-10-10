Lights On THCv Energy Gummy (Green Crack) 20mg THC:10mg THCv
About this product
Green Crack, also known as “Green Crush”, is a potent, uplifting super-sativa, descended from the storied Skunk #1 strain, and a still unknown landrace indica. With a kiwi and melon forward flavor, and amped with a bold 2:1 ratio of THC and energizing THCv, these gummies pack 30mg of total cannabinoids per piece, enough to get you flying high and ready to seize the day, minus the munchies.
Gluten free, dairy free, and nut free.
Flavor: A delicious blend of kiwi, melon, and subtle hits of sour apple
Strain Type: Sativa
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.