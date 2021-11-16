About this product
Heavy Hitters' GrandDaddy Purple is an indica that is a cross between Purple Urkle x Big Bud. This powerful strain combines sweet berry taste with delicious grape undertones. Potent effects will clear your mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation.
Taste Profile: Sweet Berry, Grape, Fruity
Effect Profile: Cerebral Euphoria, Physical Relaxation, Full-body, Sleepy
Lineage: Purple Urkle crossed with Bug Bud
Heavy Hitters' Malibu OG is a light indica with a refreshing, tropical taste profile finished with notes of hibiscus. This strain delivers a happy, well-balanced high.
Taste Profile: Hibiscus, Pineapple, Tropical
Effect Profile: Calm, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush, the exact lineage is still a closely guarded secret
Malibu OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
