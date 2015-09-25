Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

A tasty and potent Indica, Strawberry Fields offers the luscious flavor of juicy strawberries and rich cream followed by an earthy citrus aftertaste. A heavy creeper that begins with happy and dreamy effects before a feeling of complete relaxation washes over your entire body.



Effect Profile: Heavy, Dreamy, Relaxing



Taste Profile: Strawberries, Cream, Citrus



Lineage: Cross of Strawberry Cough and unknown Indica parent