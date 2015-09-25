Strawberry Fields Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Badder (Indica)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A tasty and potent Indica, Strawberry Fields offers the luscious flavor of juicy strawberries and rich cream followed by an earthy citrus aftertaste. A heavy creeper that begins with happy and dreamy effects before a feeling of complete relaxation washes over your entire body.
Effect Profile: Heavy, Dreamy, Relaxing
Taste Profile: Strawberries, Cream, Citrus
Lineage: Cross of Strawberry Cough and unknown Indica parent
About this strain
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Strawberry Fields effects
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.