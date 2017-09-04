Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Super Jack



Super Jack is a 100% pure sativa hybrid, created by crossing Super Silver Haze and Jack Herer. This potent strinty green with neon leaves and fiery orange hairs, covered in white crystal trichomes and sticky resin. Ideal for wake-and-bake, Super Jack provides an immediate uplift, motivation, and focus, with a burain has a pungent herby-earth aroma and a skunky, sweet herbal flavor. Its large, dense buds are light mst of energy.



Rosin: Grape Gas



Grape Gas is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a potent 3-way cross of OG Chem, Grand Daddy Purple, and The Truth. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Grape Gas brings on the funky tastes, with hints of spicy grape candy, sour citrus and heavy gassy diesel with each toke. The aroma takes a pungent turn, with a heavily sour diesel overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy grape, intensifying with each hit.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Tropical, Grape, Gas

Lineage:

Super Jack: Super Silver Haze x Jack Herer

Grape Gas: OG Chem x Grand Daddy Purp x The Truth

