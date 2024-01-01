We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
The Heirloom Collective
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
9 products
Solvent
Banana Sundae Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 46.2%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry on Top Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 73.6%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Inzane in the Membrane Shatter 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Member Berries Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 58%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Apex Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 75.2%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Double Mint Cookies Live Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 71.1%
CBD 0%
Rosin
House Blend Rosin 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.4%
CBD 0%
Wax
Apex Sugar Wax 1g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 80.6%
CBD 0.1%
Solvent
Gelato Sugar 0.5g
by The Heirloom Collective
THC 59.5%
CBD 0%
