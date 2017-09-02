Clementine Strainz Cartridge 1g

by Hellavated
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Same high flying triple refined distillate you've come to love from Hellavated, now available in a consistent and rotating cast of strain profilez. Enjoy Berry Slice, Citrus Crush, Super Sour Express, Purple Kush, Strawnana, Durban Poison as well as many others.

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

