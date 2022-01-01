About this product
Shake from our top shelf flower. Smaller buds that have been ground and homogenized for prerolleds/smoking.
1oz/28g
Several strain options available.
Abacus Diesel, Special Sauce, Lifter, Fruit Loops, Candy Jack, Sour Lifter,
Hemp High CBD Shake from our top shelf flower with strains up to 27% Cannabinoids. Mixed strain, or strain specific.
1oz/28g
Several strain options available.
Abacus Diesel, Special Sauce, Lifter, Fruit Loops, Candy Jack, Sour Lifter,
Hemp High CBD Shake from our top shelf flower with strains up to 27% Cannabinoids. Mixed strain, or strain specific.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.