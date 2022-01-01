About this product
Delta 8 Chocolate Squares (4) to a package 150mg Total
Serving Size 1/2 square 18.5mg or 1 square = 37mg of Delta-8
Delta-8 is an analogue of delta-9, the psychotropic chemical compound characteristic of marijuana. This means that they have similar chemical structures, but are different in certain aspects.
By combining it with chocolate - a food that is high in fatty lipids which allows for greater absorption of chemical compounds - Hemp Pantry has created a delicious, highly effective method of delta-8 consumption.
So, if you are looking to experience a clear minded high without the anxious experience that can be felt from delta-9, delta-8 is the thing for you.
Serving Size 1/2 square 18.5mg or 1 square = 37mg of Delta-8
Delta-8 is an analogue of delta-9, the psychotropic chemical compound characteristic of marijuana. This means that they have similar chemical structures, but are different in certain aspects.
By combining it with chocolate - a food that is high in fatty lipids which allows for greater absorption of chemical compounds - Hemp Pantry has created a delicious, highly effective method of delta-8 consumption.
So, if you are looking to experience a clear minded high without the anxious experience that can be felt from delta-9, delta-8 is the thing for you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Pantry
Our Hemp products is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our proprietary compound balms, edibles and oils that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. We process and manufacture our products. Only using USA grown Hemp.
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”
Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that “There’s Always An Alternative!”