Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page.



More Info

Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil.

Official CCELL Cartridge

Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN.

3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents

Blue Dream Strain Profile

9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile

Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes

No THC or Nicotine

Ships to all 50 States