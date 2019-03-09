About this product
Introducing our newest product, Broad Spectrum Vape Cartridges. Taking a step above all other CBD Carts on the market, these are made with Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil and CO2 extracted Cannabis Derived Terpenes grown and extracted in Oregon. By using the Broad Spectrum Carts with high percentages of minor cannabinoids including CBG, CBN, and CBC, you’ll experience the most effective relief that legal hemp can provide. If you’d like to learn more about these other cannabinoids, visit our Learn More page.
Vape Cartridge with 1 Gram of oil.
Official CCELL Cartridge
Current batch tested at 61.73% Cannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN.
3rd Party Lab Test shows potency, heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents
Blue Dream Strain Profile
9 Pound Hammer Strain Profile
Hemp Distillate and Cannabis Derived Terpenes
No THC or Nicotine
Ships to all 50 States
Hempod
Hempod, featured on VICE and known popularly for our CBD Vape Pods, offers a collection of premium CBD Products crafted with belief in the powerful healing benefits and relief that can be found in the Hemp Plant. Our Pens, Tincture Oils, Gummies, and other products are all made with extract sourced from Hemp in Oregon under the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of our passion to provide doses of CBD in a portable, delicious, and potent form factor for customers who prefer both vaporization and oral ingestion.