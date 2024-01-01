1g Grape Soda Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth's Grape Soda 1g Vape Cartridge: Immerse yourself in the effervescent world of Grape Soda with our premium Vape Cartridge. Our Grape Soda Vape Cartridge is the perfect choice for those seeking a flavorful and uplifting experience. With Hepworth's Grape Soda Vape Cartridge, you can savor the delectable flavors and bask in the harmonious high that this strain delivers. Elevate your vaping sessions and embrace the delightful world of Grape Soda, where sweetness and euphoria dance together for an extraordinary journey.

About this strain

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

About this brand

Hepworth
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
