Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Herb Nerd Clothing

Herb Nerd Clothing

Herb Nerd Classic Black Diesel Tee

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Available at https://squareup.com/store/herbnerdclothing/item/classic-herb-nerd-t-black

Black Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!