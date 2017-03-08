Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Herb Nerd Clothing

Herb Nerd Clothing

Herb Nerd Classic White Dream Tee

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Available at https://squareup.com/store/herbnerdclothing/item/classic-herb-nerd-t-white

White Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!