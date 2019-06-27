About this product

Our rice crispy infused treats provide a solid plateau while being kind to your wallet. It’s got a ton of delta 8 THC, with a splash of CBD and this gives it a hybrid vibe that starts off giggly and ends in the couch.



Could be useful for boredom, sleep, or gaining inspiration!



They come in 3 flavors: Cinnamon • Rainbow Fruity • Chocolate



Made using Delta 8 distillate, CBD, isolate - and a tiny splash of Elektra RSO strain for the entourage effect.