Cinammon Rice Cripsy Treats - Delta 8 THC/CBD
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product
Our rice crispy infused treats provide a solid plateau while being kind to your wallet. It’s got a ton of delta 8 THC, with a splash of CBD and this gives it a hybrid vibe that starts off giggly and ends in the couch.
Could be useful for boredom, sleep, or gaining inspiration!
They come in 3 flavors: Cinnamon • Rainbow Fruity • Chocolate
Made using Delta 8 distillate, CBD, isolate - and a tiny splash of Elektra RSO strain for the entourage effect.
About this strain
Elektra
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
52% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
15% | medium
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
