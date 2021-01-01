Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand herbalAire Ltd.

herbalAire Ltd.

herbalAire Elite Lite Vaporizer

About this product

herbalAire Elite Lite Vaporizer
(Direct Inhalation Package)
Comes With:

1X - Elite Mouthpiece Kit
( Main Mouthpiece with Built in Glass Adapter, 2 Extensions, 1 Attachable Crucible, 1 Cool Off Chamber, 1 Cleaning Tool, and 1 Cleaning Tube )

1X - 1 30 Inch Whip
(Connectors and Mouthpiece Attached)

Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a digital organic LED screen. Displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. 3 Year manufacturer's warranty included.

*All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3 model*
FREE Shipping To North America Included!

*$35 Shipping Internationally*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!