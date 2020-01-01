 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
herbalAire Ltd.

The Most Powerful, Versatile, Efficient, Durable Vaporizer!

Attach to any piece of Glass!! No extra adapter's needed comes stock with product.
Direct Inhalation VIA Whip or 2 1/4" Extension
herbalAire Ltd. featured photo 3
Bag Fill Single, 3, Or 5 At The Same Time!!
About herbalAire Ltd.

herbalAire Vaporizer's have been manufacturing a superior line of Vaporizer's since 2006. Our line of vaporizers allows the user to vaporizer VIA Single Bag Fill, Multiple Bag Fill, Espresso Vaporization, Direct Whip Inhalation, and can be inverted with a direct built in fit to almost any Glass water tool on the market. Our units are able to withstand a 10 foot drop test directly onto to concrete and come with a 3 year manufacturer's warranty. Our line of vaporizer's are also compassionately priced at an affordable cost to the average consumer and medical patient.

