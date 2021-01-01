About this product

herbalAire Elite Vaporizer Comes With:



​1X - Elite Mouthpiece Kit

(Main Mouthpiece, Attachable Crucible, 2 Extensions, 1 Cool Off Chamber, 1 Cleaning Tool, and 1 Cleaning Tube)

1X - 10 Bags (2 Slips Rings, 2 Bags Mouthpiece, 2 Bags Pre-Assembled)

1X - 30 Inch Whip Connectors and Mouthpiece Attached

1X - Elite Air Pump Controlled VIA Pump Timer On OLED Display



Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a digital OLED screen which allows the user to display the temperature in Celsius or Fahrenheit as well as a pump timer to control bag fill time. 3 year manufacturer's warranty included.



*All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3*



