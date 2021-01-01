herbalAire Ltd.
herbalAire H3 Vaporizer
About this product
herbalAire H3 Vaporizer System Comes With:
1X - H3 Mouthpiece Kit
( Main Mouthpiece with Built in Glass Adapter, 2 Extensions, 1 Attachable Crucible, 1 Cool Off Chamber, and 1 Cleaning Tool )
1X - 10 Bags ( 2 Slip Rings, 2 Bag Mouthpieces, 1 Pre-Assembled)
1X - 30 Inch Whip with Connectors and Mouthpiece attached.
1X - Attachable Air Pump Controlled VIA Rocker Switch.
Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a protective lens which also magnifies the temperature dial. 3 Year manufacturer's warranty included.
*All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3*
FREE Shipping to North American Included!
$35 International Shipping
