About this product

herbalAire H3 Vaporizer System Comes With:



1X - H3 Mouthpiece Kit

( Main Mouthpiece with Built in Glass Adapter, 2 Extensions, 1 Attachable Crucible, 1 Cool Off Chamber, and 1 Cleaning Tool )

1X - 10 Bags ( 2 Slip Rings, 2 Bag Mouthpieces, 1 Pre-Assembled)

1X - 30 Inch Whip with Connectors and Mouthpiece attached.

1X - Attachable Air Pump Controlled VIA Rocker Switch.



Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a protective lens which also magnifies the temperature dial. 3 Year manufacturer's warranty included.



*All accessories for the Elite are compatible with the H3*



FREE Shipping to North American Included!

$35 International Shipping