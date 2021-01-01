herbalAire Ltd.
herbalAire H3 Lite Vaporizer
About this product
herbalAire H3 Lite
(Direct Inhalation Package)
1X - H3 Mouthpiece Kit.
( Main Mouthpiece with Built in Glass/Bong Adapter, 2 Extensions, 1 Attachable Crucible, 1 Cool Off Chamber, 1 Cleaning Tool, 1 Cleaning Tube )
1X - 1 30 Inch Whip
(Connectors and Mouthpiece Attached)
Features a raised top to allow a higher capacity chamber and a protective lens which also magnifies and protects the temperature dial. 3 Year manufacturer's warranty included.
*All accessories for the H3 are compatible with the Elite model*
FREE Shipping To North America Included!
*$35 Shipping Internationally*
