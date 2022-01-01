About this strain
Tarmonster is a resin-heavy flower created by Pat Pooler of Heroes of the Farm. This flower takes the productive genetics of GSC and mixes it against Guinness (Scooby Snacks x Mystery Machine). Tarmonster takes on a medium-dense bud structure with gentle purple hues throughout. These deep colors contrast nicely against this strain’s abundance of trichomes. Its effects begin with stilted euphoria that drops off into deep physical relaxation that can help assuage minor aches and pains.
THC Strength
31% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heroes of the Farm
Quality craft cannabis with unique in-house genetics. Cultivated in the foothills of Mount Hood. Centered around family, rooted in the community, and at the forefront of our trade.