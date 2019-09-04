Heylo Cannabis Extracts
707 Truthband Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
707 Truthband effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
