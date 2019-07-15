About this strain
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.
Blue Dream CBD effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heylo Cannabis Extracts
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.