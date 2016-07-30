Loading…
Logo for the brand Heylo Cannabis Extracts

Heylo Cannabis Extracts

Sasquatch Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sasquatch Sap effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!