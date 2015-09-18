ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chocolate Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.7 63 reviews

Chocolate Diesel

aka Choco Diesel, Chocolate D

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 63 reviews

Chocolate Diesel

Chocolate Diesel is a sativa cannabis strain that brings together genetics from the original Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai. With soaring euphoria that shoots straight to the head, Chocolate Diesel could easily be compared to a cup of coffee. Its flavors offer a little part of both parents, with notes of both earthy chocolate and skunky diesel.

Effects

Show all

43 people reported 350 effects
Energetic 65%
Euphoric 65%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 46%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 27%
Fatigue 23%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 23%
Anxious 9%
Dizzy 6%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

63

more reviews
write a review

Find Chocolate Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chocolate Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More popularLeafly flower for Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch
More popularLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for J1
J1
More CBGLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More popularLeafly flower for Golden Goat
Golden Goat
More upliftingLeafly flower for XJ-13
XJ-13
More popularLeafly flower for Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel
User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel
User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel
User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel
User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel
User uploaded image of Chocolate Diesel

Found in

Preview for Chocolate cannabis strains
Chocolate cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolate Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Chocolate Diesel
First strain child
Sasquatch Sap
child
Second strain child
Sister Glue
child

Products with Chocolate Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chocolate Diesel nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More
New Strains Alert: Blueberry Jack, Hellfire OG, Double Tangie Banana, and More

Most popular in