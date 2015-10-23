ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Chem's Sister
Sativa

4.5 19 reviews

Chem's Sister

aka Chem Sis, Chemdog A

Chem's Sister

Chem’s Sister, also known as Chem Sis, is a sativa-dominant variation of the classic Chemdawg strain. This phenotype first emerged in 1996 and has since evolved into the uplifting, long-lasting sativa we see on the market today. Her strong cerebral effects come coupled with a distinct skunky diesel aroma underscored by accents of sweet sandalwood and citrus. Over the course of her maturation, Chem Sis’s mint green buds burst with white hairs that darken with age.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Chem's Sister
First strain child
Sasquatch Sap
child
Second strain child
Sister Glue
child

New Strains Alert: Phishhead Kush, Dream Beaver, Chem’s Sister, Durban Berry, and More
Most popular in