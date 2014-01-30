HI Guys by Cowlitz
Bruce Banner Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Bruce Banner effects
Reported by real people like you
890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!