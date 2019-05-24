Loading…
Logo for the brand HI Guys by Cowlitz

HI Guys by Cowlitz

Bubble Bomb Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Bubble Bomb effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
ADD/ADHD
20% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
