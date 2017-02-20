ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. THC Bomb
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of THC Bomb

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 233 reviews

THC Bomb

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Hoppy

Calculated from 31 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 233 reviews

THC Bomb
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Hoppy

THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.

Effects

Show all

169 people reported 1229 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 28%
Stress 37%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 27%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

233

Show all

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Here's a trippy truth, Night and day difference in experiences. After a long day at work I stocked up on meds. This time I chose TCH Bomb. I got home, relaxed and smoked three bong rips. The effects were sedation and hunger, combined with deep thinking and great medicinal relief regarding my chron...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for andrew.bastien.37
Member since 2013
Oh my Jesus. This strain is just amazing. Most strains of weed get me paranoid. Well let me tell ya: this bud is just awesome. It is very potent, and the smell makes your mouth water. My friend and I got smoked out after not even 1.5 grams. The only downside I can say that this has is the munchies. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for rebelgrrrl
Member since 2011
This is my all time favorite strain. I want to make this clear im talking bout T.H.C. Bomb OG specifically from T.H.C. van nuys. Im not sure if they are the same bomb. Anyway this strain is the best pain killer hands down. I have tried 80+ strains and this is the best. No side effects just straight...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for Shoebizzle
Member since 2010
Very mellow, makes me horny most of the time also, Very very fun
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungrySleepy
Avatar for SamSimnitt
Member since 2012
Perfect medication. Very little side effects, just some dry mouth and slight dizziness. This bud will blow you up like a bomb. Comes outta nowhere and your body shuts off. KILLS ALL PAIN!!! Had the worst migraine, terrible muscle pains, and back aches, they were all 100% pain free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find THC Bomb nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry THC Bomb nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
THC Bomb
First strain child
Bubble Bomb
child
Second strain child
Atomic Bomb
child

Products with THC Bomb

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for THC Bomb nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?

Most popular in