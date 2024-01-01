We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
hi-klas
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
18 products
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Muffin Pre-Roll 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Do-Si-Dos Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GSC Pre-rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Fire Alien Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Kryptonite Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon OG
by hi-klas
Flower
Punch Breath
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Fire OG
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
RudeBoi OG 3g 3-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Punch Breath Pre-Roll 1g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cookie Fam Sherbert
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Kush Mints
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
hi-klas
Catalog
Cannabis