Logo for the brand hi-klas

hi-klas

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

18 products
Product image for Blueberry Muffin Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Muffin Pre-Roll 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4)
Flower
Original Glue (GG4)
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Do-Si-Dos Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Do-Si-Dos Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for GSC Pre-rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
GSC Pre-rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Fire Alien Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
White Fire Alien Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kryptonite Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Kryptonite Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk Pre-Roll 0.5g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon OG
Flower
Lemon OG
by hi-klas
Product image for Punch Breath
Flower
Punch Breath
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Fire OG
Flower
White Fire OG
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for RudeBoi OG 3g 3-Pack
Pre-rolls
RudeBoi OG 3g 3-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Chunk Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Chunk Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
Pre-rolls
White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Punch Breath Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Punch Breath Pre-Roll 1g
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookie Fam Sherbert
Flower
Cookie Fam Sherbert
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kush Mints
Flower
Kush Mints
by hi-klas
THC 0%
CBD 0%