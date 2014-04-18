Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand hi-klas

hi-klas

White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

White Fire Alien OG effects

Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!