hi-klas
White Fire Alien Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
White Fire Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
