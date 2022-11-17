About this product
100% pure, Arizona honey that has not been altered or filtered, leaving all the important enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants behind. HiHoney is made with our full- spectrum RSO. HiHoney can also be applied as a topical agent for it's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Our honey is also available in an orange blossom flavor!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HiBuddy
Hi from HiBuddy!. We like to think of ourselves as trailblazers in our industry. HiBuddy is made in the fertile ground and clean air of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Our advanced grow process eliminates the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. This makes our world and our products better for our customers.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
At HiBuddy, we know cannabis, we know farming and we know how to make the very best products on the market. We’ve got an extensive product line of flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, topicals and medical treatments.
State License(s)
00000113DCUX00454549