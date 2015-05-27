About this strain
Buddha Tahoe is what you get when Big Buddha Seeds reverses Cali Connection’s Tahoe OG Kush to create their own rendition of this indica staple. Like its OG ancestors, Buddha Tahoe maintains a zesty lemon and earthy hash aroma typical of kush varieties. Potent and long-lasting, Buddha Tahoe launches you into to the highest level of cerebral euphoria which won this strain 3rd place in the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup.
Buddha Tahoe effects
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
