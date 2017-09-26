About this strain
Berry White effects
Reported by real people like you
796 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!