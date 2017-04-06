About this strain
Hammerhead effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
60% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!